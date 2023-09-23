Reviewing points made in a letter by Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye’s Request on   National Transitional Justice Policy 

Read link here

by Emedo Farda

A “voice” spells out the shortcomings of the “National Transitional Justice Policy” from a letter that “was written” by Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye. . In essence, the voice that quotes the letter of Lt. Gen. Tsadkan tells us that “the people of Tigray do not have trust in the current formulation and organization of the transitional justice policy”.

In the realm of politics and governance, the rationality of ideas and statements is paramount. Rational discourse is the cornerstone of informed decision-making and the development of effective policies. However, it is not uncommon for political figures to present arguments directly and indirectly that lack rationality and coherence or evidence to support their claims.

The quotes presented from Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye’s letter (see link above) , if true , are deemed irrational due to lack of substantive facts about the ongoing discussions on the draft transitional justice policy described . In many political contexts, unsupported statements can lead to confusion, misinformation, and public distrust. It is vital that political leaders in this case ground their assertions in verifiable facts and credible sources to maintain trust and credibility.

The alleged statements taken from the letter by Lt. Gen. Tsadkan are actually contradicted by Marishet Tadese (Dr.), a member of experts of the National Transitional Justice Policy who disclosed “that unlike any other region, an in-depth discussion was held with the leaders and scholars of the Interim Administration of the Tigray Region.” Dr. Marishet Tadese further stated that “during the discussion there was a positive deliberation” and that it was a platform “where they clearly stated their support to the process, but the position described above was not reflected then at all”.

A rational discourse requires a degree of internal consistency and the words taken from Lt. Gen. Tsadkan letter exhibit contradictions, which undermine his rationality. Inconsistencies can erode the persuasiveness of arguments and needless to say create confusion among the public. To engage in productive discourse, it is essential that political leaders ensure that their direct and indirect statements align with verified facts and credible sources.

Rhetoric can often overshadow rational arguments, leading to biased decision-making and impeding the development of effective policies. Criticism directed towards Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye or his statements in a letter are relying excessively on emotional appeals rather than a rational analysis of the issues. While emotional appeals may have their place in politics, they should not replace fact-based reasoning when addressing challenges directly or indirectly.

Rational discourse necessitates an acknowledgment of the complexity of real-world problems. Some points in the letter of Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye diminish intricate issues such as the “Request for Discussion on Transitional Justice Policy”, leading to unrealistic expectations and ineffective solutions.

Rational discourse involves engaging with diverse perspectives, a veritable range of viewpoints and opinions and is a cornerstone of effective governance and informed decision-making in any political context. The irrationality of views purported to be the request of Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye, the Deputy President of the Interim Administration, can hinder progress, create confusion, and erode public trust.

Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye should avail himself to a public media to address his concerns on the National Transitional Justice Policy.

It is imperative that political leaders and decision-makers adhere to rationality by providing facts, avoiding contradictions, balancing appeals with rational analysis, acknowledging the complexity of issues, and engaging with diverse perspectives. In doing so, they can foster a more informed and cohesive society that is better equipped to tackle the pressing issues of our time.

