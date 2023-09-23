Ethiopian Defense “Center for Army Psychology” to engage in “offensive” 

borkena

Visiting the “Center for Army Psychology” Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force on Saturday said that the Ethiopian Defense Force is identified as a center of gravity. It has become a target of character assassination and smear campaigns.

It is painted as a ruthless killer, he said. “Our enemies have made our defense force a center of gravity.”

The Defense Chief told the division, “our defense force is moving in the intended direction and it is becoming a professional army…building the psychology of the army is a priority.”

The center has to work not only from a defensive position but also from the position of planning an offensive, he said.

The Ethiopian Defense Force has been waging war in the Amhara region of Ethiopia since a few months after the pretoria agreement that ended the war between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In the Amhara region, the Ethiopian Defense Force conducted several drone strikes. Hundreds of civilians are confirmed dead. It also shelled residential areas with artillery. Rights organizations both in the country and abroad have reported about it.

