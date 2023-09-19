Ethiopian PM’s new claim on tree planting gets raised eyebrow reaction 

borkena

It is noticeable that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has lost total credibility for a long time now. Many Ethiopians do not seem to take him seriously at all – of course besides the view that he is now considered criminal in view of tens of thousands of massacres he oversaw in different parts of the country.

However, his claims still stir a mix of laughter and bewilderment among many Ethiopians and beyond.

In a Twitter message, he shared yesterday, he said “The strong and resilient hands of Ethiopians continue to make history. At the completion of this year’s #GreenLegacy season, we achieved more than our intended target and have collectively planted 7.5 billion saplings nationwide. The government honors the hard work and perseverance shown by our people.”

https://twitter.com/AbiyAhmedAli/status/1703743745097683015

7.5 billion trees in one year? Take a listen to him from the video. What is your take?

Video : embedded from FBC youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

