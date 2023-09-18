Minjar – the latest area of tension where Ethiopian Defense is waging war

borkena

The fighting between Fano combatants and the Ethiopian Defense Force is reportedly fierce fighting in many areas of the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

However, there are areas in the region where the Ethiopian Defense Force is waging war in a situation where the Fano forces are said to be not in the area.

Residents of Minjar told Anchor media, on the phone, that the Ethiopian Defense Force is fighting the people in Mijnar – not against Fano.

According to residents, Ethiopian Defense Force joined hands with Oromia Police to wage war in the area. Heavy but unspecified causality reported.

Take a listen to Anchor media report below

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

