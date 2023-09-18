Ethiopia : International Commission of Human Rights Experts report

borkena

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, has on Monday released its second report on Ethiopia. The Commission seems to see the development in Ethiopia in light of unresolved conflict thereby failing to highlight the peculiar character of the massacre in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. For example, local reports emerging from local sources seem to indicate that the Ethiopian Defense Force is coordinating with Oromia region police to unleash a massacre in adjacent areas along the Amhara and Oromia region boundaries. The massacre in Awura Godanda town, near the Addis Ababa Djibouti road is a case in point.

The ruling Prosperity Party and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) are on good terms. The full-fledged war involving mechanized force and airstrikes, on the part of the government, in the Amhara region where extrajudicial executions have become recurring phenomena represents a starkly different human rights situation than anywhere else in Ethiopia.

The commission does not seem to see it that way. Mr. Mohammed Chande, Chair of the Commission, said

“Our investigation over the last year is showing that despite the signing of the cessations of hostilities agreement in Pretoria last November, more than ten months later the situation in Ethiopia remains grave. The signing of the agreement has neither resolved the conflict nor brought about comprehensive peace. Violent confrontations in Ethiopia are now at near national scale with significant violations ongoing in Tigre, in Oromia, and increasingly in the Amhara region…”

