borkena
Dawit Woldegiorgis has been visiting many cities across Europe and North America in connection with the Fano Struggle.
This week, he has been visiting cities in Canada. Jeff Pearce, a Canadian writer with interest in Ethiopian Affairs, interviewed him when he visited Toronto.
“..difficult to live a life of comfort while our people are suffering…People are forced to give up their identity and pay a price for who they are,” he said.
Watch his full interview from the video below
Video : embedded from Jeff Pearce youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Subject: “People are paying a price for who they are, says Dawit Woldegiorgis” September 16, 202
Humble Opinion, 16 Sept 2034
1. Quote: “People are paying a price for who they are.” WOW!!!
2. It is so nice to cover-up your past history and lead a life of comfort based on collected fortune.
3. Ethiopia is a FIELD of TRANQUILITY, based on natural wealth, at the expense of the ever lasting HUMBLE Ethiopians
4. Alas! NO MORE!!! Ethiopia is heading to the gutter of history
5. Ethiopia will be disintegrated into PIECES based on so many factors.
6. The RECENT past ugly history of Ethiopia is the culprit.
7. It is so nice to pass the blames on SOLID LAND ETHIOPIA —NEVER INDIVIDUAL SELF
8. AHH…. Who thought that an ancient country, with extraordinary history, will end up in the gutter of LIFE.
9. IT IS NOT FAIR (BY ANY STANDARD) FOR A COUNTRY LIKE ETHIOPIA TO FALL IN THE GUTTER OF LIFE.
10. MAY ETHIOPIANS AROUND THE GLOBE HAVE THE FEELING AND STRENGTH TO SAVE THE MOS EXTRAORDINARY
COUNTRY IN THE WORLD >>> ETHIOPIA.
11. WHAT A TRAGEDY !!!!!!!
—————-THE END —————