People are paying a price for who they are, says Dawit Woldegiorgis

borkena

Dawit Woldegiorgis has been visiting many cities across Europe and North America in connection with the Fano Struggle.

This week, he has been visiting cities in Canada. Jeff Pearce, a Canadian writer with interest in Ethiopian Affairs, interviewed him when he visited Toronto.

“..difficult to live a life of comfort while our people are suffering…People are forced to give up their identity and pay a price for who they are,” he said.

Watch his full interview from the video below

Video : embedded from Jeff Pearce youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com