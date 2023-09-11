Land as a political tool, need for constitutional amendment

bokerna

State owns land in Ethiopia and it has been used as a political tool in the countryside and urban areas alike.

Worse, Ethiopia’s constitution the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) introduced nearly three decades ago created ethnic land ownership by way of forming ethnic-based regional states.

In consequence, and as many observers have been saying for years, conflict has been on the rise in Ethiopia and the security situation in the country is worsening. Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have been killed – especially ethnic Amhara- in many parts of Ethiopia. The Oromia region has been worse in that regard, among many other issues. Essentially, the constitution fostered the use of land as a political tool in the country thereby contributing significantly to the pervasive conflict and violence in Ethiopia.

There are views who tend to think that restoring peace to Ethiopia without making constitutional amendments and doing away with ethnic-based administration structure is something that is impossible to achieve.

“Shay-Buna” program host, Solomon Shumen, who seems to have permission from the Ethiopian government, has organized a forum on the issue.

Watch the video below.

