Over 1,000 Orthodox Christian evacuees have not yet been returned to their residential areas

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – More than 1,000 evacuees who were displaced from Qibet Town of Siltie Woreda of Central Ethiopia Region, due to a religious motivated conflict have not yet been returned to their place, sources said.

Voice of America (VoA), Amharic service said yesterday that the stated number of Orthodox Christians was displaced from their areas last Monday following the conflict that caused human and property losses of the Orthodox laity. The civilian victims had to flee their areas to Buta-Jirra Town of Gurage Zone, VoA said.

VoA correspondent in Ethiopia, Yonatan Zebdios quoted the victim evacuees as saying that there are still Orthodox laity that have been fleeing their residential areas for fear of similar attacks. They reportedly appealed to the government to ensure rule of law and bring about a lasting solution to the atrocities and abuses that are being perpetrated against them under various pretexts.

“Our attempts to include responses and comments of officials from the Council of Islamic Affairs and the Siltie Woreda and the Zonal Administration were not successful as they did not answer the phone calls,” VoA indicated.

The Manager of the Diocese of Siltie and Hadia of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Malake-Hiwot Nigussie said that the conflict erupted following the negligence of the government that was asked to solve the problem months back. However, efforts are being made to resolve the problem through the traditional judicial system of Siltie, according to the Manager.

It is to be recalled that some four days ago over thirteen houses and business centres owned by Orthodox Christians were gutted down by fire set deliberately in Hadiya and Siltie Diocese, Qibet Town, Siltie Zone of South Region.

