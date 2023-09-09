Eddie Mekasha

Books are resources for our modern socioeconomic and political events for good or for bad. Because of great books of reformation and renaissance , the current generation is benefited. The current Ethiopian political status is also a result of the former debates based on books.

Our community sponsored some books in Amharic and we especially presented a book of Ethiopian history and politics with references from the different Ethiopian political elites by Eddie Habte Mekasha published at Central printing press Addis Ababa in January 2020.

On the other hand there is a book Evangelical faith movement in Ethiopia published by the Ethiopian Evangelical church Mekane-Yesus edited by Fekadu Gurmessa with the advice of professor Tessema Teaa published at Bole printing press Addis Ababa in 1998 and translated to English by Professor Hizklel Gabissa distributed also by Amazon(2009)

The contents of the two books varies in many major instances,

1. Balanced History and politics by Eddie Mekasha used various references from each opposite sides like TekleTsadik Mekuria and Yilma Deressa on one side and Professor Assfe Jaleta from the other side and the content of the book focus on reconciliation stating the very good common historical facts of Ethiopia as well as deficiencies for corrections

2.The Evangelical Faith Movement in Ethiopia on the other hand published by the Evangelical church MekaneYesus edited by Fekady Gurmessa states the contribution of missionaries and local people for evangelical church formation. The book also emphasized that the Amhara dominated Ethiopian Orthodox church is considered as an oppression tool for the majority Ethiopian ethnic groups by the former Ethiopian imperial governments.

Conclusion

In such time of transition and cultural diversity predominance in Ethiopia, such books should entertain the very dominant positive values from each ethnic groups and the consecutive regimes and suggest forums of reconciliation and reformation that history must be for the sake of history without intervention of church ,government and politicians as advocated by the late Ethiopian history writer Professor Aleme Eshete.

In relation to this sensitive and inclusive issue ,our community suggested to the University of Tennessee that sponsors most of the articles of Professor Assefa Jaleta to include and post the other Ethiopian scholars opinion to give equal opportunity to the public to have a balanced outlook on Ethiopian history and political perspectives.

Ethiopian American Forum

Omaha NE

