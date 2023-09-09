Abiy Ahmed likened Ethiopia’s explosive situation to pregnancy sickness. Watch Andargachew’s comment

borkena

As Ethiopia started the last month – the shortest – of the Ethiopian calendar, Pagumen, which is only composed of five to six days, the Ethiopian government has once again made these special times a time for an intensive propaganda campaign.

In what appears to be a move to demolish the cultural attributes of the month as the eve of Ethiopian new year, Abiy Ahmed’s government made each day designated for thematic propaganda war. The stories dominated state-media outlets. Alternative media outlets are either weakened or shut down.

Of course he was making headlines everyday. In one of his speeches these past few days, he likened Ethiopia’s situation to a pregnancy sickness.

What is seen during his five years of administration is the worsening of Ethiopia’s situation in terms of security, politics and economic condition – not to mention the social crisis. And there is no sign that it will end before drawing the country to total disintegration. Only Abiy Ahmed knows how Ethiopia’s situation could be portrayed as pregnancy sickness.

“…We will win,” he said in a speech to the youth wing of his prosperity party who were gathered at Friendship Square in the capital Addis Ababa.

In the Amhara region of Ethiopia, Fano combatants are deepening their struggle which they see, rightly, as a decisive one to reverse existential threats to ethnic Amhara who have been targeted for attack in the past five years under Abiy Ahmed Watch. In the Oromia, Benishangul,Sidama region- among others – tens of thousands of civilians have been massacred. The government linked most of it to the militant wing of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) which they call Shane.

Andargachew Tsege – one of the prominent Ethiopian politicians who was at some point close to the prime Minister – is commenting on the prime Minister’s recent speech. He also remarked about Berhanu Nega’s speech within the context of what their speeches mean in relation to Ethiopia’s current situation.

Watch it below

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com