Members of Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement locked behind bars

Google map. Benishangul Gumuz

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – September 09, 2023 (BORKENA) – Government forces arrested and locked behind bars six leaders and 18 members of the Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement (BPLM) last week, the party disclosed.

Voice of America, Amharic service reported yesterday 08 September 2023 quoting the coordinator of the BPLM Audit Committee, Mohammad Mustafa that the party’s deputy chairman and public relations head are among the arrested leadership members.

Benishangul Gumuz Regional Police Commissioner Harun Umar confirmed that the leaders of the party have been arrested. The party leadership members were apprehended for their alleged illegal move to incite violence and that their case is under investigation, VoA correspondent, Nakor Melka reported quoting his source, the police commissioner of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

