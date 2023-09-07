Tens of thousands of Ethnic Amharas have been massacred in the Oromia region of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took power in 2028 and millions displaced. (Photo : SM)

By Emedo Farda

While there are some superficial similarities between the historical context of Jews in Nazi Germany and the situation of Amharas in Ethiopia today, it is important to consider the significant differences and avoid drawing direct parallels. Both situations involve the symbolism of broken glass, but it’s crucial to note that symbolism can vary greatly in meaning and significance depending on the context. The broken glass during Kristallnacht was a manifestation of violent anti-Semitic hatred that resulted in mass destruction and loss of life. .While both situations involve violence, the scale and intent differ significantly. Nazi Germany pursued the systematic extermination of Jews, leading to the Holocaust, one of the most heinous acts in history. In contrast, the situation in Ethiopia, while concerning, has not reached the same genocidal level. Kristallnacht marked a turning point that led to the Holocaust and the mass migration of Jews to escape persecution. The situation in Ethiopia, while worrisome, has not yet reached such a catastrophic turning point. There may be some ideological similarities between elements of Nazi ideology and certain Ethiopian factions, but drawing direct parallels oversimplifies the complexities of both situations. It is essential to examine each ideology in its unique historical and cultural context. Both situations involve resistance movements, the motivations, methods, and goals of these movements vary significantly. The aspiration for a just political system is a universal one, but the specific challenges and objectives faced by different oppressed communities can differ greatly. It is essential to understand the unique political context in Ethiopia before making direct comparisons.

While Fano may serve as a symbol of resistance, equating it to the fight against fascism in Nazi Germany oversimplifies the historical and ideological differences between these movements. The situation in Ethiopia has the potential for regional and global implications, comparing it directly to Nazi Germany overlooks the unique geopolitical factors at play in each situation. While there may be a call for international awareness and action in both cases, the specific actions and interventions required can vary significantly due to differences in context and scale. Comparing Abiy Ahmed’s leadership to that of leaders in Nazi Germany oversimplifies the complex political dynamics and historical circumstances that shape the actions of leaders.

It is essential to highlight human rights abuses and promote international awareness and action in response to the situation of Amharas in Ethiopia, making direct comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany can be misleading and fail to capture the unique aspects of each historical and contemporary context. It’s crucial to approach each situation with understanding of its complexities and avoid oversimplification.

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

