Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoBerhanu Nega's full "lecture" on "what is politics?"
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Berhanu Nega’s full “lecture” on “what is politics?”

borkena

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice party (EZEMA) on Thursday released part one of Dr. Berhanu Nega’s lecture on “What is politics,” to a group of party members.

Dr. Berhanu’s remark on the demolition of houses in Shaggar city – Oromia region of Ethiopia – a process that left hundreds of thousands of citizens homeless. He reportedly said that his party would have done the same thing.

It is featured below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from EZEMA youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News