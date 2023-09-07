Berhanu Nega’s full “lecture” on “what is politics?”

borkena

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice party (EZEMA) on Thursday released part one of Dr. Berhanu Nega’s lecture on “What is politics,” to a group of party members.

Dr. Berhanu’s remark on the demolition of houses in Shaggar city – Oromia region of Ethiopia – a process that left hundreds of thousands of citizens homeless. He reportedly said that his party would have done the same thing.



It is featured below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from EZEMA youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

