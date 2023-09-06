(Disturbing) Ethiopian Soldiers executing civilians in Debre Markos

borkena

There have been reports in recent weeks that Ethiopian Defense Force members are ruthlessly massacring civilians in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Video footages are emerging on social media revealing the ruthless nature of Ethiopians in their dealings with civilians in the Amhara region.

video link below is disturbing.

The video footage is age restricted. Follow the link to watch it ;



https://youtu.be/6yfzwrCVQHc?si=25dDH4Rw-lFnkWwo

Video credit : Messay Mekonnen

