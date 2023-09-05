Ethiopia Shattered Glass

Dawit W Giorgis

By Dawit W Giorgis

Glass breaking has several spiritual mythological meanings. It has mostly to do with change. “While change can be painful, the end of one cycle is the beginning of something new….. Whatever the case may be, broken glass means that the old era you’ve been holding onto is officially over.”1

Kristallnacht or the “Night of Broken Glass,” is a reference to the night of November 9–10, 1938 when Hitler coordinated a wave of antisemitic violence in Nazi Germany. It was state-sponsored terrorism and genocide. It was coordinated by Adolf Hitler as is the terror unleashed on the Amhara people in Ethiopia by his clone: Abiy Ahmed. Like in Nazi Germany what is happening in Ethiopia is a systematic and appalling atrocity against citizens of a particular ethnic group known as Amharas, on a scale unparalleled since the second world war and the Rwanda genocide, with a very eerie resemblance with Nazi Germany.

‘Shattered glass’ was a nationwide crackdown on Jews and a reference to the shattered glass from homes and shops during the mass killings, detentions and atrocities. Kristallnacht was an important turning point for Germany’s Jews. Afterwards, many Jews concluded that there was no future for them in Nazi Germany. “The violence of Kristallnacht was a dramatic escalation of Nazi anti-Jewish policy, which deprived Jews of their citizenship, their property and businesses and their rights to participate in German economic and cultural life”2

Amharas have become the Jews of 1948. Amharas as a distinct ethnic group and their churches and mosques have been officially targeted for extermination by “Oromummaa”( the ideology of the party headed by PM Abiy Ahmed). Amharas have been uprooted from their ancestral lands where they had built a nation of biblical history and who peacefully coexisted with over 80 ethnic groups in the land known as Ethiopia: the cradle of mankind. Amharas are today being persecuted, displaced from their ancestral lands and stigmatized with ethnic slurs and not allowed to live as equal citizens in the country which is justly theirs too. Amhara Christians with biblical names, the institution of the Coptic church and the judo Christian values are under attack officially. The Coptic church followers and Amhara Muslims have been literally slaughtered, tortured and forced to flee from the villages farms and town where they have lived for time immemorial as thoroughly documented by activists, journalists and ordinary people.

“The echoes of Nazi ideology are all too evident to ignore. ..…..There is a remarkable resemblance between “Oromummaa” and Fascism/Hitlerism. Although fascist pardes and movements differed significantly from one another, they had many characterisdcs in common, including extreme militarisdc nadonalism, contempt for electoral democracy and polidcal and cultural liberalism, a belief in natural social hierarchy and the rule of elites, and the desire to create a Volksgemeinscha8: (German people’s community)”3

A young girl aged around 11 who is captured on video pleading to the killers; “Wellahi* I will never be an Amhara!!.” The video shows the killers brutally killing her despite her plea.

This year Amharas have said enough is enough and the Amhara resistance for survival has begun in earnest through the traditional Amhara resistance movement: known as Fano. 4

The Glass has been Shattered. A new era is on the horizon. Amharas have pledged that they will never put down their arms until a free and fair pollical system is established in Ethiopia. Fano is the symbol of struggle against modern day fascism and should have world wide support. It is an African movement that stands against invasion and home-grown totalitarian leaders with evil agenda.

Ethiopia with a population of 120 million people, in a region known as the most complex security zone in the world, can ignite a regional crisis that could be a prelude to a third world war just like the persecution of the Jews was in Germany. Let the world be aware and stop the madness unleashed by one man: Abiy Ahmed.

END

*In the name of Allah

1 hkps://journeysoflife.com/breaking-glass-spiritual-meaning/

2 hkps://holocaust.georgia.gov/blog-post/2019-11-12/

3 hkps://borkena.com/2023/06/30/new-fronder-of-andsemidsm-ethiopia-racial discourse-and-oromo-extremism/#google_vigneke

4 https://borkena.com/2023/07/23/ethiopia-fano-time-is-on-its-s-side-girma-berhanu/

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

