“Western governments incentivize” those who are attacking Eritrean Festivals says Amanuel Biedemariam

There have been reports of violent attacks on annual events organized by Eritreans in the Diaspora. From the middle east to Europe and to North American cities.

Recent report by the government of Germany indicated that those who are organizing the mob attacks were Ethiopian from the Tigray region.

In an interview with Aljazeea, Amanuel Biedemariam, Eritrean Writer, says it is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that is attacking Eritrean events in desperation. He points out that these mob attackers were incentivized by western government.

He sees anger from the loss of the recent war as a factor for their behavior.

Watch his interview below

Video : embedded from Eritrea youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

