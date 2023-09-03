Letesenbet Gidey shines at ISTAF Berlin with fourth fastest time in history 

Letesenbet Gidey set a new course record at Berlin’s ISTAF meeting on September 3, 2025. (Photo credit : ISTAF Berlin)

Letesenbet Gidey on Sunday won the women’s race in 5000 meters at Berlin’s ISTAF Meeting. With 14:08.79 , she shattered the ISTAF record. Her time is reported to be the fourth fastest time for the distance.

There was anticipation that she would break the new world record in the distance.

ISTAF Berlin said “With wavelights installed and strong pacemakers in the race there was no question that Letesenbet Gidey, who won a silver medal in the 10,000 m at the World Championships in Budapest and then did not contest the 5,000 m, would attack the world record she lost to Faith Kipyegon earlier this season,”

Her time at ISTAF was four seconds away from a new world record in the distance.

“When she reached 4,000 m in 11:18.18 the record was still just within reach. But her next lap of 70.11 was some seconds slower and left her with a mountain to climb. Although the Ethiopian was able to pick up the pace again the record was then out of reach,” ISTAF wrote.

After the race, Letesenbet Gidey said “The race was good, I felt really good. The pace from Beatrice Chepkoech was perfect. But today it was a little bit windy, so it was very hard at the end. Because of this wind I could not run a better time,“ as cited by ISTAF .

Kenyan athletes Winnie Jemutai and Edinah Jebitok finished second and third with 14:56.99 and 15:01.97 respectively.

Letesenbet holds the record in the half-marathon. Recently, she won silver at the Women’s 10,000 meters race at the World Championship in Budapest.

