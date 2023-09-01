Tilahun Kebede – what he has to say about the new regional state, resentment in the region

borkena

South Ethiopia regional state does not seem to be off to a great start. The new administrative arrangement – and many tend to think that it is imposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party , prosperity party – is resisted. Many recent reports indicate that people in the region are disenchanted about it.



This week there were reports that about 18 civilians were killed as the government deployed forces outside of Arba Minch to repress a movement.The Nesta Hasab host ( on Walta TV) spoke to Tilahun Kebede, the new president, who is said to be operating from Hawassa city – apparently for logistical reasons.

Watch the two parts interview below

Part II

Video : embedded from Walta youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com