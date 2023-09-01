“For the group in power committing genocide is a cultural practice, not a political exercise,” says an ethnic Amhara scholar

borkena

“For the group in power, committing genocide is a cultural practice that has a cultural foundation. It is not a political exercise,” says Desalegne Birara in an interview with ABC Amhara TV.

Among the many other issues he discussed during the interview is how ethnic Amhara intellectuals demonstrated distaste for ethnic politics and consequently failed to see impending danger.

He now sees important roles of Amhara intellectuals in the struggle to reverse existential threats it is facing – including from those who are holding government powers.

