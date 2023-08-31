USAID Mission Director Visits Tigray Regional Leaders …

USAID Mission Director Visits Regional Leaders and Humanitarian Projects in Mekelle, Tigray Region

USAID/Ethiopia Mission Director Scott Hocklander meets Chief Administrator of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray, Getachew Reda, Mekelle, Tigray Region, August 30, 2023.

U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa

Mekelle – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ethiopia’s new Mission Director Scott Hocklander traveled to Tigray Region to meet with the Chief Administrator of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray Getachew Reda; formally open the Mekelle American Corner at Mekelle University; and visit USAID humanitarian projects providing lifesaving support to the people of the region.

Director Hocklander met with Chief Administrator of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray Getachew Reda to discuss USAID’s long-standing partnership with the people in the region and across Ethiopia. Director Hocklander emphasized USAID’s commitment to assisting the region in post-conflict recovery and resilience, enhancing agricultural production, delivering quality public health services, and improving access to safe water supplies and basic sanitation.

At Mekelle University, Director Hocklander joined Dr. Fana Hagos, Mekelle University president, to jointly re-open the Mekelle American Corner, a U.S. government-funded center within Mekelle University that provides resources, programs, and discussions to improve young people’s educational and economic opportunities.

The USAID Mission Director also visited Sebakare Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) site, where USAID funds two child-friendly spaces that provide children with safe environments in which they can participate in organized activities to play, socialize, learn, and express themselves as they rebuild their lives. These child-friendly spaces are implemented by Plan International, and each space engages approximately 25 children per day.

Finally, Director Hocklander visited Monoma Health Center where USAID continues to provide life-saving nutritional supplements for children facing moderate acute malnutrition. These nutritional supplements are distributed by partners including World Vision and the World Food Program. In July 2023, USAID continued to provide these nutritional supplements across Tigray region for approximately 200,000 children for malnutrition treatment and prevention.

In 2022 alone, USAID invested more than $1.8 billion across the country in humanitarian and development aid. These projects are further examples of continued cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.

