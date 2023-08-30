Professor Messay Kebede predicts that Oromumma will go after other ethnic groups after weakening Amhara

borkena

Messay Kebede, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Dayton, sees that the Oromo forces will go after other ethnic groups once they weaken Amhara.

In an interview with EMS, he expressed his remorse that his view about Abiy Ahmed’s government was wrong.

Watch his interview.

