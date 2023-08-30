Ethiopian gov’t annual hiring capacity of government only six percent 

Unemployed Ethiopians checking for vacancy announcement in the capital Addis Ababa (Image source: VoxDev)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Although there are a large number of job seekers in Ethiopia, the annual hiring capacity of the government is limited only to 6 percent, sources said.

An economist and professor of macroeconomics at Addis Ababa University, Department of Economics, Alemayehu Geda told Ethio-FM107.8 Radio that despite the high unemployment rate in the country, the government has been bound to create job opportunities for only 6 percent of them every year.

Professor Alemayehu pointed out that the government has been able to employ on an annual basis only 2.4 million or 6 percent of the job-seeking population for the past several years.

As a result, many graduate students have suffered from unemployment and psychological crises.

Professor Alemayehu told Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that the source of the country’s growth is the social sector that does not get job opportunities.

Professor Alemayehu Geda indicated that the highest employer sector in Ethiopia is agriculture. The other sector, the self-employed section of the society, which accounts for 35 percent, is also the one that creates jobs in an informal way.

Alemayehu further pointed out that the source of the country’s growth and the economic sector that can create jobs are not aligned. That is the main reason for the high unemployment rate observed in the country.

Professor Alemayehu says that although the agro-industry and the manufacturing sector have significant contributions to the development of the country, they have not been invested enough.

Professor Alemayehu further said that if the economic sector that can create jobs was the main source of growth in the country, the unemployment rate could have been reduced.

