Tuesday, August 29, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoWill Ethiopia compromise on its Grand Renaissance Dam? 
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Will Ethiopia compromise on its Grand Renaissance Dam? 

borkena

Aljazeera Inside story questions : “Will Ethiopia compromise on its Grand Renaissance Dam? ”

Video : embedded from Aljazeera youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News