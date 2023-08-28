Farmers killed,  taken hostages in Adaa Wereda, Oromia Region

Oromo Liberation Front Flag. The political and military wing widely use the flag.

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Oromo Liberation Front militant wing (OLF-Shane) reportedly killed and wounded civilians in Gichie Gerebabo Kebele Peasant Association, Adaa Wereda of Oromia Region.

Adebabay Media reported, on Sunday, that the OLF Militants shot and killed a farmer and took hostage of five others on 23 August 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The news source said that another individual was shot, wounded and is undergoing treatment. The local community is currently in a state of panic. The Kebele Peasant Association is known for its hard work and the production of Ada teff and other types of crops in abundance for market. At present, three to four hundred thousand birr has been demanded as ransom for each of the farmers who have been taken hostage. Observers are saying that it is difficult for the farmers to pay such amount of birr for the hostage takers.

The people are expressing worry about their future lives and is calling up the government and human rights defenders to take the situation into account and do their level best to protect them. Gichie Gerebabo Kebele Peasants Association, located in Ada Wereda, to the of Bishoftu (Debrezeit) Town, is some 50 kilometres from the capital, Addis Ababa.

According to the news source, the identities of the victims is as follows :

1. Deribe Aberra was killed and his funeral was held on 24 August 2023

2. Deacon Getamesai Ayele was shot and wounded and is currently receiving medical attention.

3. Aberra Assefa has been taken as a hostage.

4. Muluneh Aberra has been taken as a hostage. He is the son of Aberra, listed above.

5. Gizaw Zewdie (priest) has been taken as a hostage.

6. Shewakena Ayele (priest) has been taken as a hostage.

7. A young man who was taken as a hostage and released after paying a ransom of birr three hundred thousand.

