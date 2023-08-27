Haile Gerima on his new movie – Adwa

borkena

In an interview with Seifu on EBS, Haile Gerima says his upcoming movie, Adwa, is one with which he will reconcile with his father, who passed away a long time ago.

His movie will help understand much of the radical ethnic nationalism that is based on a politically motivated and hate-based interpretation of Ethiopian history – and mostly orchestrated and funded by foreign powers – at least, at the initial stage.



This generation has to stop worshiping the west and their way of life and start to look inward – is one of the key messages that we take away from Haile Gerima’s interview.

