Beriso Amane emerged winner of World Championship in Women Marathon

Amane Beriso Shankule after winning the race (Photo credit : Olympic.com)

borkena

Amane Beriso Shankule, Ethiopian Athlete, on Saturday won gold in Women’s marathon at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. According to sources, this is her eleventh marathon race in her career.

It took her 2:24: 23 hours to cross the finishing line at Budapest. Humid Weather conditions in the Hungarian capital reportedly made the race tougher.

Olympics.com cited her as saying “I am very happy. I have been dreaming about this for the last couple of days. I wished and prayed for it and finally I achieved the dream today.”

Amane broke away from the leading pack at seven kilometers to the finish line.

“At the point when I broke away the coach was there by the roadside urging us to surge forward as we saw the rest of the field tiring,” she said as quoted by Olympics.com

Gotytom Gebreselassie, another Ethiopian Athlete and a Champion at Eugene, claimed a silver medal after finishing second in 2:24:34 – just about ten seconds behind Amane Beriso.

Moroccan athlete Fatima Gardadi finished third in 2:25:17 hours.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Ethiopian athlete, finished fifth in 2:26:13 hours.

Ethiopia’s achievement is said to be a result of teamwork. France 24 Amane as saying “

“We knew if we worked together we could get a better result, and we worked well as a team today.”

Ethiopia is standing fifth on the medal table with two gold, four silver and two bronze medals from the tournament.

Last week, Ethiopia won all the medals in the women’s 10,000 meters category .

