Pensioners who have not received monthly retirement pay for two years die from hunger

Image from the two year’s war between TPLF and Abiy Ahmed government. Photo credit : MSF

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Retired citizens who have not been paid pension for over two years died from hunger and related causes in Tigray Region, sources say.

The Elderly Citizens Association in Tigray Region told the Amharic Weekly Reporter that the senior citizens who have not been paid their pension for more than two years are dying from hunger. Association Chairman, Araya Gessesse, said that years ago, the number of retired people in the Region was 75,000. There are a new unidentified number of additional retirees, Araya said. The Chair revealed that there are about 100,000 pensioners including the new ones.

The Chair said that retirement pay of about seven months have been released. Although some people have received the payment, most of them are still waiting. Araya does not know how many people received the payment. He has not the full information in his hand, but he is certain that all pensioners have not yet been paid. “It was not possible to get the details.” Only those in the Mekelle area received the retirement pay,” he said.

Araya said that as these senior citizens are exposed to ailments like high blood pressure and diabetes that come with age, they need finance for medical treatment. That is why retirees should put aside money from their salaries. The money they expect to receive as a pension is highly needed when they are weak. Therefore, the Chair of Elderly Citizens Association has called for the government’s support and collaboration to resolve problems being witnessed here.

The Association is not strong enough to go around the Region and collect data to identify how many retirees have not received their pension for the last two years, how many have fallen sick and how many have been victimised with lack of food… according to the Chairman.

The attempt made by the Amharic Weekly, Reporter, to clarify the issues with the Federal Government Social Security Agency was not successful as the telephone call was not responded from the other side.

