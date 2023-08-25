Manifestation of Human Suffering Based on False Narratives: A Summarized Refutation of the Policy Brief Paper by OSA

Adefris Belachew

The author of this piece believes that falsified narrations in the current contemporary politics of Ethiopia are the major causes of the manifested crisis in all corners of the country. It is, therefore, the actual time to audit and reveal the real situations on the ground to the international community, as well as to all Ethiopians at large and Oromo elites who are rational-minded and consider shared Ethiopian history, political dynamics, social values, economic ties, and human rights protection, in particular.

The OSA’s paper under the above-mentioned title focuses on portraying Amhara as invaders, expansionists, attacking the Oromo people on permanent bases (since the quarter of the 19th century to date), and underlines Amhara as an “existential threat to the survival of Oromo people and Oromia as a nation.” It draws a conclusion that Oromia administration should take appropriate measures by evicting and deporting Amhara from Oromia, denying their human and democratic rights. Furthermore, it recommends “demolishing the Amhara region,” arguing that it was a wrong decision to form it.

On the other hand, this policy statement of OSA seems to have already received consideration by the Oromia regional administration to act as per the advice, resulting in the eviction of innocent poor people around “Sheger City,” multiplied by a number of scenarios denying Amhara people from entering Addis Ababa. The massacre, eviction, and massive displacement of Amharas in the Welega area caused by the so-called OLF shene or OLA is another evidence. Someone can make a conclusion that, given the Amharas and Orthodox Christians’ killings and displacements on different occasions (for example, Jawar Mohamed’s security issue and Hacaaulu Hundesa’s killing), they have been orchestrated based on the OSA’s policy statement advice.

It is for the historians to discuss in detail the historical occurrences in Ethiopian politics as well as the social sphere. But it is very important to highlight the falsified narratives that are visible to any shrewd person.

Asebe Regassa, OSA president, in his introductory statement of the paper states, “Oromia is under internal colony” since a quarter of the 19th century to date, and Oromos are still under attack by Amharas, which is unrealistic and doesn’t reflect the truth on the ground.

The current state of affairs illustrates that the Amharas have not benefited in any way, apart from being the most disadvantaged group in their daily lives when compared to other Ethiopians to date. In fact, this circumstance was one of the significant factors that compelled the Amharas to initiate the 1974 Ethiopian revolution.

Ezikiel Gebissa (Prof.), in addition to his entirely falsified narrations about the Amhara people, also accuses the Oromo Qerroo. This group played a crucial role in bringing about the “change” of 2018. Gebissa suggests that the Qerroo was enticed through government jobs and financial incentives by the OPDO, as a consequence of their reluctance towards embracing real change. The writer of this piece holds respect for the democratic rights of all individuals and groups to support any party. Therefore, it is preferable to leave this matter to the intellects and minds of the concerned Qerroo group to respond.

Mohammed Hassen (Prof.) presents historical scenarios about the “Wollo Oromo” that seem to be politically motivated rather than accurate historical accounts. It is best to reserve this topic for historians to address. However, his claim that states “Oromo language and the Gedda system were banned by the previous regimes” is fundamentally flawed and far from the truth. The Oromo language has persisted and will continue to do so. The decline of the Gedda System might be attributed to different religious practices and the emergence of kingdoms within the Oromo society, I assume. I invite historians to contribute their insights to this crucial aspect of Ethiopian history.

Milkessa Gemechu (As. Prof.) discusses the “Naftegna system,” which has never been a part of global governance practices. It is well-known that the term “Naftegna” is a loaded phrase used to criticize the Amharas who reside in various parts of Ethiopia, including the current Oromia administrative region. Including this term in the educational curriculum is deeply flawed and inappropriate, especially for teaching the Oromo youth.

Furthermore, Gemechu asserts that “many garrison towns were established, and existing market centers were transformed into Amhara-dominated sites through the eviction of indigenous Oromo farmers in areas such as Finfinnee/Addis Ababa, Adama, Bishoftu, Mojo, and Fiche, and so on.”

The writer of this piece understands that, with due respect to Mr. Gemechu, his perspective showcases a high level of ignorance. This ignorance is evident in his lack of understanding of how cities are established and populated worldwide. Not limited to Ethiopian cities, hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians populate areas like Washington DC and cities in Minnesota, USA, just to name a few examples. By the same analogy, would we imply that Ethiopians have evicted Americans from such regions? I leave this matter to the judgment of the readers of this piece and the national as well as international audience.

Mr. Gemechu’s viewpoint denies the constitutional rights of Ethiopian citizens for free movement and property acquisition, rights that are guaranteed under Article 32 and 40. He goes on to explicitly include my birthplace, “Bulga,” and other areas where Amhara people reside, as part of Oromia. What else could be the cause for inciting violence among people other than this? It amounts to a xenophobic call for consequential ethnic cleansing. Surprisingly, the neighboring or integrated Oromo and Amhara people coexist harmoniously on the ground.

Gemechu Adimassu Abeshu (Dr.) in his article “The Guest killing the Host”: Amhara aggression in East and Horro Guduru Wallaga Zones, emphasizes that “All illegal settlers should be responsibly removed from the lands they unlawfully occupied, and land should be redistributed to the dispossessed Oromo farmers.” However, Mr. Abeshu overlooks the fact that there is no unclaimed land in Ethiopia that could be illegally occupied without the consent of the local people or administration. Moreover, most people in the mentioned areas were relocated from drought-affected northern Ethiopia before the establishment of Oromia as a regional administration. Consequently, they are an integral part of the Oromia regional administration, where all their human and democratic rights should be upheld.

Tsega Etefa (Prof), in his article “The Roots of Metekkel Violence in Western Ethiopia,” discusses the cause of the security crisis in the area. The writer of this piece agrees with some of his viewpoints and his concluding remark that states, “those displaced should return to their homes and be compensated as soon as possible.” Yes, but this should also encompass the displaced people from Welega and other affected areas.

The writer of this article is deeply concerned about the behavior exhibited by the scholars mentioned above. These scholars possess universal knowledge of the 21st century and are well aware of the democratic cultures of the countries that have provided them shelter and citizenship as human beings. They have witnessed how each country respects human dignity and democratic rights. However, it is distressing to observe that they are now dedicating their time day and night to exacerbate crises among impoverished Ethiopians.

The question arises: How is it that these distinguished scholars are preoccupied with dividing people in Africa and fostering a xenophobic attitude, rather than promoting the education of human and democratic values to bring harmony? Are they somehow cut off from the influence of the great Western ideals of freedom, democracy, equality, civility, and fraternity?

I have great confidence in my Oromo brothers and sisters who significantly and positively contribute to Ethiopia’s political, social, and economic development, as well as to the international community at large. I hope they will effectively counter the OSA’s incendiary paper and reshape the discourse. Political parties formed around Oromo issues should be attentive to the situation and take all necessary corrective measures to uphold the human and democratic rights of citizens. Disregarding basic human rights and freedom for the sake of political games is not justifiable.

The essence of the so-called “OSA’s policy paper” and its implications highlight one of the major causes behind the current unrest among the Amhara people, which could potentially lead to a significant political crisis and even civil war in Ethiopia. Therefore, it is imperative to emphasize that whatever political ambitions and aspirations are pursued, they must align with the minimum requirements outlined in the current constitution’s Chapter Three. This holds especially true for those who claim to be the “guardians of the constitution”; they must exhibit a higher level of responsibility and demonstrate whether the constitution is being upheld or not.

Both the Oromia regional administration and the Federal government undoubtedly bear the responsibility of dismantling the flawed narratives based on falsehoods. Pursuing justice for victims is the way forward, rather than further exacerbating the situation.

Let us unite our efforts to cultivate genuine self-administration and build a greater Ethiopia across all spheres. In the spirit of understanding, listening proves more fruitful than defending.

Adefris Belachew, (Ph.D.)

Contact : adefrisb@hotmail.com

Reference:

“Oromia Under Attack: The Rise of Dystopian Amhara Nationalism & the Privatization of Violence Against the Oromo in Ethiopia” July 2023 _By OSA

