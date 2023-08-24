Letter of complaints from Amhara prisoners of concise

Christian Tadele (Photo : file/SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A letter of complaints written by 35 Amhara prisoners of conscience, was released yesterday. This letter, addressed to the Federal Ministry of Justice, enlists names that include Christian Tadele (MP), Kassa Teshager, member of the council of Addis Ababa City Administration, Yohannes Buayalew (MP) and others… Following is the translation of the letter…

We, 34 Amharas with a list of names attached here, have been subjected to serious human rights violations for the mere reason of executing our moral and natural responsibilities. We have faced serious human rights violations for our opposition against the unceasing identity-based massacres, ethnic cleansing, mass deportations, as well as racial, structural and systemic attacks that have been carried out using every possible government capability.

1: As our being Amhara is considered a crime, we have been abducted en masse from different parts of the country out of the law by the government security forces .

2: When we were detained by the security forces, we were severely beaten, insulted and threatened, calling us bad names for our being Amhara.

3: From the time we were taken hostage by the Federal Criminal Investigation Bureau, we have been subjected to daily torture and threats, including ethnic slur, death threats, and imprisonment in a dark room. Worse than this, the activities of armed security forces to deprive of our right to live have made us more vulnerable.

4: Our human rights to appear before court, consult a lawyer, find religious leaders, and be visited by family and friends are completely restricted.

Therefore, we are asking the Ministry of Justice to carry out its legal responsibility by promptly correcting the grave human rights violations we have been facing as mentioned above.

We hereby request the national, continental and international authorities to put pressure on the Ethiopia government to respect international human rights principles and stop the identity-based attacks and massacres against the Amhara people.

