Veteran journalist, Yacob Welde-Mariam dies aged 94

The late Yacob Welde-Mariam (SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Yacob Wolde-Mariam, the first Ethiopian editor-in-chief of the National Daily, the Ethiopian Herald and the renowned journalist who worked continuously for 56 years in the foreign language journalism in Ethiopia, died aged 94 last Monday 21 August 2023.

After leaving the Ethiopian Herald, Yacob Wolde-Mariam worked as an editor for Menen Magazine, Addis Reporter and Voice of Ethiopia. Sources say that Yacob was happy with his career.

Yacob Wolde-Mariam served his country in the field of journalism for a total of 56 years. He worked for 15 years during the reign of Emperor Haile-Silassie, for 17 years during the Derg era, and ever since 1991, he worked for 24 years with different printing media houses like the Sun, Reporter and Focus.

Yacob published his autobiography in 2003. Yacob Wolde-Mariam is married and a father of children. His family said that the funeral would be held on 23 August 2023 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Addis Ababa.

The veteran journalist Yacob Wolde-Mariam was born to his father Wolde-Mariam Shuba Leka and his mother Welete-Michael Senbeto Garba on June 19, 1929 in Nekemte Town.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel