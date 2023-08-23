Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Updated:

State Terrorism and Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia Must Stop

Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) 

State Terrorism and Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia Must Stop Immediately Press Release- For Immediate Release 

The Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians, a non-partisan, not-for-profit, and independent  human rights advocacy organization, has been at the forefront of defending the human and civil  rights of all Ethiopians for a decade. GARE is shocked by the deliberate, planned, coordinated,  systematic, and Ethiopian government- and non-government-led, ethnically motivated killings,  incarcerations, and displacement of millions of Amhara throughout Ethiopia and the Amhara  region. 

GARE condemns these Nazi-like genocidal acts by Abiy Ahmed’s regime. GARE demands an  immediate stoppage of the onslaught on Amara as well as the deployment and use by Abiy’s army  of tanks, military aircraft, drones, and other heavy weapons in the most populated Amhara cities  like Bahir Dar, Bure, Debre Berhan, Debre Tabor, Finote Salam, Gondar, Shoa Robit, and other  localities. This week, the Boston Globe acknowledged that Ethiopian airstrikes killed 26 innocent  civilians in Finote Salam alone. Local sources tell us that the number of people killed exceeds 70. 

It is with utter disbelief that GARE points out to the international community that tanks continue  to roam menacingly in the cities of Godar and Bahir Dar, shooting randomly at innocent civilians,  monasteries, churches, castles, and other edifices. No one really knows the number of civilians  wounded or killed. The regime cut off the internet, denying ordinary citizens access to the internet,  and barred independent foreign investigative reporters from visiting affected towns and cities. 

GARE urges the international community to express outrage, demand Ethiopian government  accountability, an instant cessation of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Amhara by the Abiy Ahmed  regime, and the immediate withdrawal of government military forces from the Amhara region  without preconditions. 

GARE urges the international community to urge the Abiy Ahmed regime to address the root causes  of Amhara defiance and resistance that have reached a point of no return and, convene a conference  under the auspices of the African Union or IGAD. GARE believes that for the conference to  succeed, it must involve critical stakeholders in the Amhara community, most notably Fano. GARE  genuinely believes that Ethiopia’s survival will depend entirely on Abiy Ahmed’s willingness and  readiness to solve the problem through political and peaceful means rather than using military  aggression and occupation. 

GARE wishes to point out that Amhara is the second-most populated region of Ethiopia, home to  an estimated forty million people. Over the past five years, Amhara representatives have supported 

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government in playing a decisive role in the war with the Tigray  People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) from late 2020 through 2022.  During this critical period, Fano, Amhara Special Forces, and Amhara militia fought and died side  by side with the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). It is these forces that saved the Abiy  regime from total collapse and Ethiopia from disintegration. GARE recognizes the fact that tensions  between Amhara and federal forces started to brew following the end of the war between the TPLF  on the one hand and the Abiy regime on the other. The Abiy regime signed a peace agreement with  the TPLF without representation of the directly affected regions, namely Afar and Amhara. The  TPLF did not disarm, leaving the Amhara region exposed and vulnerable. 

The impasse concerning the future of Wolkait, Tsegede, Tselemt, and Raya remained in suspense.  It has become an Amhara-wide human rights matter. Indigenous Amhara in these localities who  claimed Amhara identity remained in a permanent state of suspense and insecurity. A political  decision by the federal government acknowledging the indigenous Amhara population’s demand  for recognition of their legitimate human and civil rights would have gone a long way in settling  the matter. 

Tragically, the TPLF has announced publicly that it has amassed more than 200, 000 battle-ready  troops to reclaim Wolkait, Tegede, Tselemt, and Raya, the so-called “Western Tigray.” This  alarming announcement to wage another war is a threat to the entire Amhara population. GARE has been deeply concerned about human and civil rights violations of the Amhara  populations in Wellega, Oromia, Beni-Shangul Gumuz, Addis Ababa, and the new Sheger city of  Amhara. Things have gotten much worse under the watch of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Amnesty  International, Human Rights Watch, and others have provided documentary evidence that  thousands of Amhara have been slaughtered like chickens and that an estimated one million  Amhara have been displaced. An estimated 800,000 Amhara have been made homeless and  poverty-stricken owing to the massive displacement of Amhara residents in Addis Ababa and  Sheger City. GARE is expressing its disappointment that perpetrators of ethnic cleansing, genocide  or displacement have not been held accountable. 

Finally, in its capacity as a human rights advocacy organization, GARE firmly believes that the  state of emergency that the Ethiopian parliament approved exacerbates and deepens the crisis. It  sanctions large-scale punitive measures by Abiy’s military without any accountability or  independent oversight. The proclamation fails to address the root causes of the resistance and  defiance of the Amhara population. 

GARE GARE concludes this release by commending the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, his Excellency H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, who issued a statement on August 16, 2023, on the situation in Ethiopia, expressing “grave. concern” regarding “the military confrontation in the Amhara region” and calling in the “strongest” terms for “the parties to immediately cease the fighting and ensure the protection of civilians.” GARE shares Commissioner Faki Mahamat’s urgent plea that “the parties engage in dialogue to reach a peaceful solution.” 

GARE calls on all Ethiopians to support a peaceful way out of this crisis without  preconditions. 

Editor's note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com  

