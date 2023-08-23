Andargachew’s remarks on Defense Minister’s disclosure on Wolkait

borkena

In an interview with Mesay Mekonen, founder and host of Anchor Media, Andargachew Tsege remarks on Abraham Belay’s – the Defense Minister – disclosure about Wolkait and Oromia regional state representative’s statement during Ashenda celebration which many see as a declaration of war on Amhara.

Watch the interview below

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com