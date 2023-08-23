Thursday, August 24, 2023
Updated:

“It is our obligation to serve an elected gov’t” says Defense Force spokesperson

borkena

In an interview with Semeneh Bayferes, Colonel Getnet Adane, Defense Force spokesperson, defends action in the Amhara region. He says “It is our obligation to serve an elected gov’t.”

Watch his interview below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from Walta TV youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

