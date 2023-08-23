“It is our obligation to serve an elected gov’t” says Defense Force spokesperson

borkena

In an interview with Semeneh Bayferes, Colonel Getnet Adane, Defense Force spokesperson, defends action in the Amhara region. He says “It is our obligation to serve an elected gov’t.”

Watch his interview below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from Walta TV youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com