borkena

Ethiopian Athletes got a sweep of the medals in the 10,000 meters women category. Video clip below shows the trilling seconds before the finishing line.

Video : embedded from World Athletics youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com