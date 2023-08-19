Saturday, August 19, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoEthiopian sweep in the women's 10,000m - Budapest World Athletics Championship
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ethiopian sweep in the women’s 10,000m – Budapest World Athletics Championship

borkena

Ethiopian Athletes got a sweep of the medals in the 10,000 meters women category. Video clip below shows the trilling seconds before the finishing line.

Video : embedded from World Athletics youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News