Is Ethiopia witnessing an onset of another conflict?

borkenaTRT world interviewed three activists in connection with the ongoing clash in the Amhara region of Ethiopia where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government deployed tens of thousands of Defense Force members with the pretext of restoring order.

The clash started when Abiy Ahmed’s administrations attempted to disarm Fano fighters in the region. In addition to multifaceted grievances the Amhara people were enduring, the move to disarm Fano without first fully disarming the TPLF has fueled anger.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s supporters and TPLF supporters see the situation in the region differently. Watch what they had to say.

