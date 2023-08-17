Ethiopian Diasporas complain of arrests of family members at home

Mesay Mekonnen (SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Sources say that families of journalists and politicians who are residing overseas are being harassed and arrested, sources say.

Roha Media said yesterday that the identity-based harassment and detention of citizens by the government security forces in connection with the recent war in the Amhara Region are intensifying from day to day.

It is to be recalled that the government has arrested journalists, activists, and human rights advocates including members of the House of Peoples Representatives for the alleged violation of law and order, Roha said adding that more mass arrests are being carried out in Addis Ababa.

The news source further said that members of families of politicians and journalists who are in foreign countries have become victims of the mass arrest. The founder and owner of Anchor Media, journalist Mesay Mekonnen, said that a member from his family was arrested by the government security forces and other members have also been hunted down, according to Roha Media.

The other politician under surveillance seems to be the renowned politician Lidetu Ayalew. Yesterday on 16 August 2023 government security forces ransacked his house in Debre Zeit Town, 45 kilometers from the Capital, Addis Ababa, according to Roha Media. Lidetu confirmed to Roha today that armed police and Special Forces searched his house for 30 minutes and cleared the area without finding anything.

