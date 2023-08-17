Enat Party condemns drone attack on innocent citizens in Finote-Salam Town, Amhara Region

File

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The opposition Enat party denounced the drone strike perpetrated against innocent civilians in Finote-Selam Town of Amhara Region. The party said in a statement it released on 16 August 2023 that most of the problems in the country are based on political disagreements and the only solution is to have a peaceful discussion.

The party reminded in its statement that it has repeatedly called the government to urgently make a national call so that all concerned bodies can come round the table with all their demands and discuss for the rescue of the nation.

In particular, the current government’s campaign in the Amhara Region is destructive, aggravates the cycle of conflict, and is a historical mistake, the party said, adding that no lessons have been drawn from previous blunders.

However, instead of working to save the country from the worst disaster by accepting the recommendations, which were put forward as a solution to the problems, the government has kept on proceeding with its violent action and killings of innocent civilians, the party said in its statement.

ENAT Party has also denounced the carnage done by drone attack in Finote-Salam Town of Amhara Region on Sunday 13 August 2023. “We have confirmed from our sources that over 40 innocent citizens have died,” the party said in its statement.

Finally, the Enat Party has called on the government to immediately stop the ongoing war in the Amhara Region and make everything ready so that problems can be solved only through dialogue. The party strongly urged the government to arrange everything necessary for the discussions.

