Representatives asking for an end to identity-based arrests, kidnappings

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Elders and youth representatives have asked the government officials to stop the identity-based mass arrests and kidnappings that are being carried out in Wolkite Town of Gurage Zone in South Ethiopia Region, sources said.

An elderly man told Addis Maleda on condition of anonymity that community representatives visited the mayor at his office on 14 August 2023 and put forward their request for an end to the identity-based mass arrests being undertaken in the Town.

The elderly man said that all people residing in the Zone got married and produced children with Amhara people who have lived in the town for a long time. He told the mayor of the town that the arrests and human rights violations being carried out by the government security forces against the Amhara natives at this time are completely unacceptable.

The mayor of the town, who received a petition from the elders and the youth, said that some youths were arrested for “organising violence”, but he has not been informed or has no any information about mass arrests based on identity in the town.

“If there is an ethnic-based arrest and kidnapping as you have said, we discuss the issue with the concerned body that provided us with the information through telephone and then we will let you know the development,” the mayor said.

Another representative of the youth, who was approached by Addis Maleda said that six youths and a security sector office head of the town administration, are the ones who go round on motorcycles and provide tips to the security forces that are currently carrying out the arrests.

The eyewitness said that the arrests and kidnappings “are carried out at night based on wrong and distorted pieces of information given to the security forces”.

The elderly people and the youth tried to approach Zonal management bodies to discuss the issue. However, they were told that the chief administrator was in a meeting and regarding the arrest, it is being carried out under the State of Emergency in which the administration would not interfere.

Among the people who were arrested en-masse, there are members of the opposition party and others who belong to the Amhara ethnic group serving under the government structure, Addis Maleda indicated.

Due to the intensified mass arrest, people of Amhara natives have been forced not to spend the night in their homes, according to news sources of Addis Maleda.

