Finote Selam Ethiopia : Many civilians killed in Drone attack

borkena

Emerging reports indicate that many civilians were killed on Sunday in Finote Selam after government launched a drone attack.

It reportedly hit where residents of Finote Selam were meeting to discuss to halt Ethiopian Defense Force entry to the city.

Take a listen to reportage from Anchor media

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com