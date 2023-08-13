“Never Again” 1948 ‘’Until Next Time “: in Ethiopia 

Dawit Giorgis (file/courtesy of the author)

By Dawit Giorgis

Armenia (1915–18), Ukraine (1932–1933), the Nazi Holocaust (1938–1945), Cambodia (1975–1979), Rwanda (1994), Bosnia (1992–1995), Darfur (2001–2015), Ethiopia (2019 to present)

“The events that took place during these periods in these countries resulted in more than 17 million deaths related to 20th century genocides or ethnic cleansing, each with little or late reaction by the community of nations. Leaders of Western democracies piously vow that “Never Again” will they allow such actions to take place, their hollow words translated to “Never again — until next time.”

Like in the case of Amharas in Ethiopia, the persecution and segregation of Jews was implemented in stages under the rule of Adolf Hitler. The state-sponsored hatred of the Amharas led to anti Amahra policies, proclamations and decrees, all of which aimed to systematically isolate Amharas from the central role they have played for three thousand years, as a custodian of both Christianity and Islam, of biblical and Koranic cultures, and defense of the integrity of a nation which had remained an icon of freedom in Africa and the promised land for blacks across the globe. For most of Amharas what happened in Germany in 1941 to 1945 is exactly what is happening today in Ethiopia. The persecution of Amharas in Ethiopia began with the government of TPLF under PM Meles Zenawi and reached this stage under PM Abiy Ahmed who personifies Adolf Hitler.

Before the start of World War II, around 9.5 million Jewish people lived in Europe. By the time the war ended, the Nazis had killed 6 million European Jews in concentration camps, or programs, or ghettos, or mass executions in what we refer today as the Holocaust. The Nazis used the term Endlösung, or Final Solution, as the “answer” to the “Jewish question.”

Adolf Hitler had provided clues to his ambition to commit mass genocide as early as 1922, telling journalist Josef Hell, “Once I really am in power, my first and foremost task will be the annihilation of the Jews. This is very familiar for Amharas because Abiy Ahmed has said it in a different way. The TPLF (Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF) and its successor PM Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo People’s Democratic Organization (OPDO) have repeatedly stated that their paramount enemies are the Amhara ethnic group and the Orthodox Church: and true to their words they did start the destruction of both the church and Amharas (Semites). Hitler took the solution to the Jewish problem to its “furthest extremes,” when he found out that he had people around him who were willing to kill people as a testament of their loyalty to the Fuhrer. Abiy has lined up these kinds of people. Like Hitler Abiy is an orator who thought he knew what his audience wanted to hear and how to package it with lies. But his lies have caught up with him and he now rules through terror. The ideology of OPDO is named in their own term “Öromuma.”

‘Oromumma’ is a philosophy that shares many elements of fascism. Notably:

• Ethnic supremacy. It advocates Oromo supremacy and promotes ethnic cleansing and genocidal violence. Examples include the massacres and displacement of countless Amharas in the so-called Oromia region.

• The parallel between Nazi’s and Ormumaa’s function on the ground is strikingly the same. It is rooted in anti-Semitism as demonstrated in the killing of persons with Jewish names, burning the flag of Israel, editing the holy books, and spewing hatred and brutally killing without sparing even the unborn. (Documented.)

∙ Authoritarianism and dictatorship. The head of the government is a despot, and Oromos control all the major political, defense and financial organizations. ∙ Cultural domination. Established traditions are suppressed, the national language is weakened, and Oromo culture, language and beliefs are imposed on inhabitants. Orthodox churches are burnt down, Mosques are demolished, and their followers are persecuted.

∙ Regressive and anti-democratic. Oromummaa is built on a backward system, called the ‘Gadaa’ system, which, among other things, embraces the killing and dismembering of private parts of non-Oromo males to demonstrate manhood.

∙ Large regular armies and militias are built. Campaigns of domination are waged internally, and preparations are underway to attack neighboring countries, such as Eritrea.

∙ Concept of Lebensraum, “living space,” is evident in the Oromummaa plan of “Greater Oromia”. As in Nazi Germany, it is a critical component of the Oromummaa military conquests and racial policy. The formation of ‘Sheger’ around the capital city, the displacement of Amharas and other ethnic groups in the South and Northern Shoa and Wollo regions are cases in point.

Following is a quote from the speech of the chief of Oromia region Shemelis Abdissa ( deputy to the Prime Minister) delivered just last week.

“ኦሮሞ ቀጣዩን 1 ሺ ዓመት መግዛት አለበት–ሸመልሰ አብዲሳ

ሽመልስ አብዲሳ ዛሬ ለኦሮሞ ባለሀብቶች “ኦሮሞ ቀጣዩን 1 ሺ ዓመት መግዛት አለበት። አሁንከአማራ ጋር የሚደረገው ጦርነት ቀጣዩን 1 ሺ ዓመት የሚወስን ነው። ሁሉም ኦሮሞ ከዐብይ ጎንተሰልፎ አማራን ለአንዴና ለመጨረሻ ግዜ ማንበርከክ አለበት”

ሽመልስ አብዲሳ ዛሬ ለኦሮሞ ባለሀብቶች የተናገረው መሆኑን የንሥር መንጮች መረጃውንአሳውቀዋለ። ንሥር መረጃ

ነሐሴ 5/2015” Eth Calendar

Translation from Amharic to English by Google

“Oromo must rule the next 1 thousand years: Shemelse Abdisa. The war with Amara will decide the next 1,000 years. All Oromos must line up with Abi and bring Amara to their knees once and for all.”

Sources have revealed the information that Shimeles Abdisa said to Oromo investors today.

Eagle information

August 5/2015 (Ethiopian calendar)

As I post this article millions of Amharas are being massacred across the Amhara ancestral lands. A witness stated that 300 Amharas were taken out from prison and killed in broad daylight just this week. Abiy Ahmed has mobilized his entire war arsenal and used all conventional weapons, drones, air force, artillery, and snipers to bring the Amharas to their knees. Amharas in Addis Ababa, the capital city, and all other major cities are being rounded up and taken to unknown places. All over the Amhara region families are frantically looking for missing loved ones. Anybody with biblical or typical Amhara names is an enemy and if rights Amharas are fighting back in the age-old resistance mechanism known as Fanno. They have stood their ground but at great cost. Amharas know that they will prevail. But Amharas cannot control the consequences of the Prime Minister’s actions to the integrity of the nation and the stability of the region. That is why Amharas appeal to the international community to pressure this leader to resign before it is too late and install a UN and AU monitored transitional government.

I have worked in almost all Africa conflict areas for over 25 years. I have yet to see anything resembling such brutality. Embassies, international organizations, AU and UN officials in the capital should just walk out of their comfortable offices and residences and ask people what is really happening. None of these crimes are being committed in secrecy. They are all open

for the world to see. Abiy’s psychopathic response to the resistance is beyond comprehension. It only reflects his over vaulting ambition for control and self–grandeur, which is a clear symptom of a sick mind. The Amharas are resolute and nothing short of an internationally monitored peace will stop them from fighting back. Together with the complex security situation in the Horn of Africa, this war can be a prelude to regional instability and might ignite another global war. Stand by the Amharas and the integrity of Ethiopia and you will save Africa and the world from an unprecedented calamity.

* This an updated and shorter version of my April (2023) article titled The Final Solution. End

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

