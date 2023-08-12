Protest In Little Ethiopia Los Angeles    

PROTEST IN LITTLE ETHIOPIA LA

On August 13, 2023

I. M. N. E. T

For Immediate Release

Here we go again. LA is witnessing another demonstration by Ethiopians along with their colleagues in the diaspora to voice their country’s plight and save their people and the country from death and destruction by the brutal de facto government headed by The Great Deceptor and imbecile PM ( prime menace ) Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Yes, the same guy who won the Nobel Prize – as some are inclined to believe via sorcery or witchcraft the same way he grabbed the mantle of State Power. What a joke. Joke or not the Nobel Peace Prize should be rescinded and be given to the nearest contender then – Young Greta Thunberg – the stellar climate activist – who has been nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

After years and decades of unabated struggle the Ethiopians cannot get their freedom and have to go out to the streets once again in major cities worldwide for the next consecutive days this August. Again they cannot afford to slumber and take their cause/case to the worldwide Public Opinion with perseverance while the major powers are mute. The world again is reminded of the eternal words : NEVER AGAIN!

Again we challenge The Worldwide Press – believe it or not there is Amhara Genocide underway in Ethiopia. If you don’t know you haven’t done your homework sitting in unenviable tower of indifference that serves only the enablers of the genocide. There is a conspiracy of silence. The world knows. Can we say Rwanda? What’s the word?

Again we say the name is GENOCIDE.

The International Media has failed Ethiopia time and time again. Purposely looking the other way not only the story is not that sexy but due to spurious and ulterior motives of the power- that -be on fulfilling a certain agenda. It’s beyond looking the other way. Yes, the hiccups in Ukraine are echoed all over the world but the Agony of Africans is no Event. The Need for fiercely Independent African Media is imperative.

As is noted for the last thirty plus years the conspiracy of silence is deafening.

Nevertheless, as always Ethiopians have only one choice to take matters in their own hands and struggle with no letup until victory day.

Again The Worldwide Press has to come to terms with its version of Hippocratic Oath and shine the Truth and not be counted with those who are enshrined with Yellow Journalism serving the enablers.

Our Media Center wrote Press releases in the past ( see attachment) welcoming and celebrating the release of Opposition leaders who were unjustly thrown in jail by another imbecile leader following his defeat in the 2005 election. That was the unreported news of the year when the Universal Right was crucified and democracy was snatched from the jaws of the victors aided and abetted by the West. That ensued a brutal blow to “Democracy “ and exposed the nature of the West’s duplicity and hypocrisy.

Once again we appeal to the WORLDWIDE PRESS to do its part in exposing genocide which is underway in Ethiopia as we speak in real-time.

Once again we say NEVER AGAIN and WHICH WAY LA?

