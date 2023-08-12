Ethiopian Human Rights Commission proposes recommendations on State of Emergency imposed on Amhara Region

Daniel Bekele, Commissioner of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (Photo : EHRC)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has requested that the State of Emergency that was declared by the Cabinet of the Federal Government of Ethiopia should not last over “a month or a few weeks”.

The Commission has put forward its inquiry in a statement it released here today by taking into consideration the recent official announcement of the government on restoring peace in conflict-hit areas in Amhara Region. The Commission said in its statement that it has submitted a 26-page report to the House of People’s Representatives regarding recommendations on respecting human rights while observing the State of Emergency.

The Commission has proposed that the State of Emergency not be applicable in other regions if the House of People’s Representatives approves for its implementation in Amhara Region.

The Commission had also indicated that the submitted report included amendments that could be considered on the provisions that may be “ambiguous in meaning” including “improper execution and possible threat to human rights” during the implementation of the State of Emergency.

The Commission has thus requested the House to closely consider the recommendations forwarded by EHRC during its deliberations on the State of Emergency. The recommendation document has emphasised that the House should closely consider the implementation of the State of Emergency with respect to time and place. It has also recommended close deliberation of the prohibitions and obligations, the authority given to the government and immunity rights of members of parliament.

It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representatives, which is currently on recess, has called an emergency meeting next Monday, 14 August 2023 to discuss and make a decision on the State of Emergency, which is said to be applicable in Amhara Region and if need be in other parts of the country.

The Constitution of the land rules that the House of People’s Representative must approve or reject the State of Emergency within 15 days.

