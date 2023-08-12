Ere Fano Fano by Aschalew Fetene

borkena

Aschalew Fetene‘s Ere Fano fano song is almost identical to originality. Ere Fano Fano is a popular war time song. Apparently, it is Kassa Tessema who became prominent for the song. However, it is believed that it was sung for Ethiopian patriots during the resistance war to the invasion of Ethiopia by Fascist Italy in the 1930’s.

Take a listen

Video : embedded from Asrat Media YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment Ethiopian Music

