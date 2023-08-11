Friday, August 11, 2023
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Why monetary reform ? National Bank of Ethiopia governor explains 

borkena

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Ethiopia has introduced monetary reform. It hopes to arrest the spiraling inflation in the country. 

In a press statement to local journalists, Mamo Mihretu, governor of the bank , said the reform measure to be taken will encourage “saving and investment, job creation and poverty reduction” – among other  things. 

Take a listen to what he had to say 

Video : embedded from FBC youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

