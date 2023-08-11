Why monetary reform ? National Bank of Ethiopia governor explains 

borkena

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Ethiopia has introduced monetary reform. It hopes to arrest the spiraling inflation in the country.

In a press statement to local journalists, Mamo Mihretu, governor of the bank , said the reform measure to be taken will encourage “saving and investment, job creation and poverty reduction” – among other things.

Take a listen to what he had to say

Video : embedded from FBC youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

