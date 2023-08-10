Ethiopia’s Ministry of Revenue says 84.8 bn. birr raised from contraband seizure 

borkena

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Revenue on Thursday announced that it has managed to raise over 84.8 billion from the seizure of contraband items at different custom checkpoints in different parts of Ethiopia.

The revenue is generated in the just-ending Ethiopian fiscal year.

The revenue was reportedly generated in coordination with contraband trade prevention stakeholders including the public and through strong institutional practice.

Technology assisted intelligence work and searches at custom offices have made the contraband prevention work successful, it was said.

