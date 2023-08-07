Chairman of Supreme Command of State of Emergency, Temesgen Tiruneh admits FANO “controls some Zonal, Wereda Towns”

Temesgen Tiruneh, Chairman of the Supreme Command of State of Emergency (Photo : screenshot from EBC video)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chairman of the Supreme Command of State of Emergency, Temesgen Tiruneh, announced that forces operating in Amhara Region have “taken control of some Zonal and Woreda towns” and “set free criminals from prison” in some places. The bodies that were called “robbery force” by Temesgen, allegedly have the desire and goal of dismantling the Regional Government and moving ahead to the Federal System”.

Temesgen Tiruneh said this at a press briefing he gave on 06 August 2023 after a meeting held regarding the ongoing operations of the Supreme Command of the State of Emergency. The Chairman said in his briefing that the security breaches that occurred in the Gojjam area have created social, economic, political and administrative problems. He further said that “conditions that restrict movements” were observed in the area.

The structures, which were called “irregular” by the Director General of National Intelligence and Security, control some Zonal and Woreda towns, government service rendering institutions and have gone far setting free criminals in some places by breaking up prisons,” he said.

Temesgen indicated that the situation witnessed in Amhara Region “has created an obstacle that prevents us from speeding up the current crop and overall social developments.” As a result, “operations will be taken to reinstate these all,” he said, adding that there are further steps to be taken. “In the coming days, works on operation, public relations, intensifying party, government organisation and structures will be done,” Temesgen said.

Temesgen said in his briefing that the list of duties and division of labour were discussed in the meeting of the Supreme Command of the State of Emergency. The State of Emergency which was issued by the Cabinet has also declared that the Supreme Command of the State of Emergency would organise task forces or committees. Accordingly, the Command has organised four departments including its own office, the Chairman said.

Temesgen said in his briefing that the Amhara Region, where the State of Emergency would be effective for six months, is divided into four “command posts”. The seat of Amhara Regional Government that includes Bahir-Dar City, the East and West Gojjam Zones and Awi Ethnic Group administration are incorporated under the “West Amhara Command Post”. This command post, which includes the ancient Town of Debre-Markos, will determine its seat,” Temesgen said.

The other Command Post, which is named “North-West Amhara Command Post”, includes the former North Gondar Zone, the current North-West Gondar Zone, the Central Gondar Zone, and the South Gondar Zone including Gondar Town and Debre-Tabor.

The third Command Post, “Central Showa Command Post ”, covers the areas of North Shewa Zone from Debar-Birhan Town to the Oromo Ethnic Administrative Zone.

South and North Wolo Zones, Wag Himra Zone and Dessie, Kombolcha and Woldia Towns have been embraced under a structure called “Eastern Amhara Command Post”, according to Temesgen. He further stated that the members who lead the command posts are drawn from the Defence Forces, the National Intelligence and Security Service, the Federal Police, the Regional Government, the Ruling Prosperity Party and Communications.

“This command post has thus scrutinised and ratified the plan of the General Command Post, the Supreme Command of State of Emergency and departments. In the coming days, works on operation, public relations, intensifying party, government organisation and structures will be done. “Law enforcement will continue,” said the Chief of the Supreme Command of the State of Emergency.

