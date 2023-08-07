Must Watch Abeba Desalegn interview

borkena

Abeba Desalegn is on of the most popular Ethiopian musicians and actors in the 1990’s ( Ethiopian Calendar.)

Currently living in Virginia, she talked about marriage, culture, life in the diaspora, the Ethiopian situation and faith – among other things – during an interview with Seifu on EBS show.

Her interview is insightful and she mentioned that she has now opened her own Youtube channel to reconnect with her fans and Ethiopians. Watch two parts interview below.

Part 2 of the interview is featured below

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS show on YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment Ethiopian Music

