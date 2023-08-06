EHRC calls for respect of human rights, peaceful dialogues during the state of emergency

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement it released last night regarding the deteriorating security situation in Amhara Region that human rights should be respected and priority be given to peaceful dialogues during the state of emergency.

EHRC recalled that it has closely been monitoring the worsening armed conflict and security problem in Amhara Region since April 2023 and the adverse impacts it has brought about on human rights and the damage it has caused to the residents and the surrounding area. It is worth mentioning that priority should be given to peace and civilians should also be protected from further harm.

However, instead of improving, the security situation in the Region has worsened since the middle of July 2023. Many areas of the Region have been shrouded in conflicts. Following attacks in some areas, civilians were injured and properties were damaged. Transportation and other social services have also been disrupted, and recently the internet service has been cut in many areas of the Region. The Commission indicated that residents are in problems to move freely and do their respective jobs. Movement restrictions have also been imposed in some areas, EHRC indicated in its statement.

Thousands of people displaced from various parts of the country and many others who fled conflict zones in neighbouring countries (refugees, asylum seekers and migrants) have been subjected to serious problems in the Region, the Commission said.

The Commission also reminded that it would continue pursuing duties and responsibilities bestowed upon it by the proclamation number 210/2000 (as amended by proclamation number 1224/2020) and as per Article 6(12). The Commission has further said that it would keep on monitoring the human rights situation in the Region including holding discussions along with the relevant bodies of the Regional and Federal Governments.

EHRC urged all parties to give priority to peace to solve the problem in a sustainable manner, to refrain from actions that aggravate the conflict, and to ensure that the measures taken by the government do not cause human rights violations and more harm to the residents.

Moreover, EHRC urged that the implementation of the State of Emergency be in such a way that it should respect internationally accepted principles and human right laws. It should be put into action in a manner free from partiality and that won’t violate the proclamation of State of Emergency, the Constitution of the land, and to be practical as per the national and international human rights laws Ethiopia has accepted and ratified, EHRC urged.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel