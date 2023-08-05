Director General of Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Centre calls for political tolerance 

Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Director General, Ato Yared Hailemariam (Photo : EHRD)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – “It is very sad and worrying that the document of peace agreement inked to put an end to the two-year war has not yet dried up, but we are now entering in to another round of bloody conflict in Amhara Region,” Director General of the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Centre, Yared Haile-Mariam said.

“As a nation, as a government, our inability to learn from the mistakes and sufferings we faced yesterday has prevented us from getting out of the cycle of conflict,” he said.

“Unless the government stops using power as an alternative to resolve domestic political conflicts and disagreements, and unless the political forces and opposition militants give a chance for peace talks, then we all will perish together,” Yared said.

After suffering the bloody war, the government or the nation had to work for lasting peace during the interval of peaceful time. This would have stabled the country, according to Yared

“But what is happening is quite the contrary. The government should mainly check the path it has taken to resolve conflicts. Unless the government officials are able to get out of their rigidity and enter into politics of tolerance, the country will enter into the worst humanitarian crisis and conflicts that will cause great carnage,” Yared said.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel