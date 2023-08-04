Council of Ministers agrees to declare state of emergency in Amhara Region

From the office of the prime Minister page (resized)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Council of Ministers on Friday unanimously decided to declare a state of emergency in the Amhara Regio of Ethiopia.



A statement released by the Office of Prime Minister indicated that the decisio informed by worsening situation in the Region.

It further said “illegal armed movement in Amhara Region” has reached a point where it cannot be reversed through the regular law enforcement system. The Council resolved to impose a state of emergency.

The Council made public through a statement that whereas the illegal movement has greatly disrupted overall economic and social activities in the Region and endangered the constitutional system, it has made significant efforts to take the necessary emergency measures to maintain public peace and order and to enforce law.

The ever worsening threat to “national security and to public peace” has been considered in making the decision by the Council, according to the statement. The statement also recalled that the government has offered repeated calls for peace so that all armed forces can pursue a peaceful and legal path.

The political, social and economic activities of the Region are being severely damaged due to the attacks being carried out by “armed extremist groups”, the statement said validating the significance of issuing the state of emergency.

It is to be recalled that the Amhara Regional Government requested the federal government to establish the necessary legal framework in accordance with the Federal Constitution and take appropriate action in the Region.

Stating why it has requested the intervention of the federal government, the Regional Government said that the breach of security is causing great human, social and economic damage across the Region, and that it is difficult to control the situation through the regular law enforcement system. The office of the Prime Minister stated that that has made it necessary to declare a state of emergency as it has become difficult to control this outrageous activity based on the regular legal system.

The Prime Minister Office indicated that the state of emergency was declared as per Article 93 number (1) of the Federal Constitution. The article stipulates that the “Council of Ministers of the Federal Government shall have the power to decree a state of emergency should an external invasion, a breakdown of law and order which endangers the constitutional order and which cannot be controlled by the regular law enforcement agencies and personnel, a natural disaster, or an epidemic occur”.

The same article but number (3) of the Constitution stipulates that “a state of emergency decreed by the Council of Ministers, if approved by the House of Peoples’ Representatives, can remain in effect up to six months. The House of Peoples’ Representatives may, by a two-thirds majority vote, allow the state of emergency proclamation to be renewed every four months successively”.

Article 93 (2-a) of the Constitution also stipulates that “if not approved by a two-thirds majority vote of members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, shall be repealed forthwith”.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel

